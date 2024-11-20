Concerns Over Deteriorating State of Cameroonian Airports Rise Among Business Leaders.



Douala: Business leaders have expressed growing concerns regarding the deteriorating state of airports in Cameroon. In a letter addressed to the Cameroon Airports Company (ADC) on November 12, the Union of Cameroonian Enterprises (GECAM) urged the management to take immediate action to improve the infrastructure and services at the country’s airports.

According to Cameroon News Agency, GECAM President Celestin Tawamba emphasized in the letter the essential need to modernize facilities, maintain equipment, and create a more welcoming and secure environment for both passengers and air operators. The association highlighted several pressing issues, including outdated facilities, inefficient baggage handling systems, and a lack of modern infrastructure.

GECAM further warned that these problems could negatively impact Cameroon’s economic competitiveness by discouraging international airlines, investment, and tourism. The business leaders expressed their willingness to support any initiative that could help resol

ve these problems and enhance the attractiveness of the country.

The management of Airports of Cameroon has not issued an official response. Meanwhile, some travelers arriving at Douala International Airport have reported discomfort due to various issues, including physical strain caused by the airport’s layout.