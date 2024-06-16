

Yaounde: The appointment of Monique Ouli Ndongo, a member of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), to the Constitutional Council has raised concerns about the council’s neutrality and independence. A day after the appointment by the outgoing president, critics have argued that this move could influence the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections, favoring the ruling party.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Human Rights Advocate Agbor Mballa in a press statement on Wednesday, April 9, emphasized that the Constitutional Council plays a vital role in upholding Cameroon’s Constitution, guaranteeing citizens’ rights, and ensuring the integrity of electoral processes. He expressed concerns that appointing a politically affiliated individual raises questions about the council’s neutrality, and called for urgent institutional reforms to safeguard the council’s independence and ensure transparent, merit-based appointment processes.





Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM), in his statement the same day, condemned the appointment as a ‘further act of defiance against democracy,’ potentially leading to another electoral hold-up. He urged Cameroonians to remain vigilant and prepare for an appropriate response to the government’s actions, emphasizing that the 2025 presidential election must not be a repeat of that of 2018.





Monique Ouli Ndongo, who was appointed by Paul Biya on Tuesday, April 8, is a former CPDM senator and central committee member.

