Construction of Sonangol research centre in final stage

The completion of the construction works of Sonangol’s Research and Development Centre is scheduled for September 2023, ANGOP has learnt.

The infrastructure, which provides for the sustainable development of the company and the Angolan oil and gas and mining sector, is located in the outskirts of Sumbe city, coastal Cuanza Sul province.

Currently, the Centre’s works have already reached 92% of physical execution, according to the national oil company’s radio programme “Ngol”.

The infrastructure will ensure research, specialised training for staff in the areas of oil and gas, mining, renewable energies, with a focus on green hydrogen, biofuels and strategic minerals of the future.

The centre was recently visited by Sonangol’s executive director, Joaquim Fernando, who noted the progress of the works.

The Sonangol Research and Development Centre will support other infrastructures, such as laboratories, administrative area, conference room, residential buildings, warehouses for the storage of samples, and a Data Centre considered to be of high performance.

A clinic, restaurants, a commercial bank and other infrastructures for technical support will also be built on the premises

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)