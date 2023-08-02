

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has donated Gh?10,000,00, bags of rice, cooking oil and water to support Failatu Abdul-Razak’s cook-a-thon.

Mr Angelo Yossi Dogbe, Northern Regional Director of GTA, who presented a cheque covering the amount to Failatu’s Manager in Tamale, announced that Zaina Logde also had a special package for her after the event.

He said, ‘Zaina Lodge inside the Mole National Park has promised a two-day stay, which is worth over $1,000 for Failatu and her family after the event.’

He lauded Failatu for drawing audience to witness the food and rich culture of the north and encouraged tourists to visit the area.

Source: Ghana News Agency