

Nairobi: The County Government of Uasin Gishu, through the Department of Trade and Cooperatives, has urged Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to strategically position themselves to benefit from the proposed Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) and Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in the county.

According to Kenya News Agency, the CECM for Trade, Industrialization, Tourism, Cooperatives and Enterprise Development, Eng. Martha Cheruto, highlighted the significance of the newly launched Intellectual Property (IP) training for MSMEs. She emphasized that the training is pivotal in advancing the County’s economic development goals.

Eng. Cheruto pointed out that the ongoing construction of multi-million projects is crucial for implementing the Nguzo Kumi manifesto on trade, which aims to drive sustainable economic transformation and enterprise development. The objective is to establish Uasin Gishu as a county that not only produces but also innovates, protects, and exports its products with pride.

She

further explained that economic transformation goes beyond just physical infrastructure or market access; it involves ideas, innovations, and the protection and monetization of these ideas through Intellectual Property. Eng. Cheruto stressed that IP serves as a tool for entrepreneurs to own, safeguard, and commercialize their creativity, whether it involves a unique product design, a traditional herbal formula, a brand name, or digital innovation.

The training initiative aims to familiarize MSMEs with the value of IP, helping them navigate legal and procedural challenges involved in registration. The program is designed to empower 30 carefully selected MSMEs and innovators with practical knowledge, hands-on skills, and direct support to protect their intellectual assets and leverage them for business growth.

Eng. Cheruto expressed expectations for the program to lead to a measurable increase in the number of local trademarks, patents, copyrights, and industrial designs registered. The program also seeks to

strengthen connections with national IP agencies such as KIPI and international partners to access global IP value chains.