

Elgeyo marakwet: Elgeyo Marakwet County Executive in charge of Health Monica Rotich has called on parents to take their children for vaccination in all 131 health facilities in the County, assuring them that the vaccines do not have any adverse effects.





According to Kenya News Agency, the County Executive, who was speaking during the launch of the Measles-Rubella and typhoid vaccines at Moi Tambach primary school, said the vaccines had been well researched and are important in protecting children against the said diseases. Ms. Rotich emphasized that no government would allow its citizens to receive vaccines that could negatively impact their health.





Ms. Rotich stated that the County aims to vaccinate approximately 200,000 children aged between 9 months and 5 years for the measles-rubella disease. Furthermore, children aged 9 months to less than 15 years will receive the typhoid vaccine, with some children receiving both vaccines depending on their age. She assured residents in Kerio Valley and Marakwet East Sub-counties, areas experiencing insecurity, that their children will also receive vaccinations.





“The two Sub-counties are now experiencing relative peace and therefore, the vaccination exercise will go on as scheduled,” Ms. Rotich noted.





The County Executive mentioned that all 131 health facilities will administer the vaccines, with additional temporary centers being established in churches, mosques, schools, and other locations with large gatherings. She urged residents to maintain cleanliness, noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the incidence of diseases caused by poor sanitation had decreased due to increased handwashing.





Ms. Rotich expressed concern that people have stopped washing their hands, which has led to an increase in diseases like typhoid, attributed to poor sanitation.

