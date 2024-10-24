CPDM militants mobilize to celebrate 42-year rule, Cameroonians still cry for better economy



The Secretary-General of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), Jean Nkuete, has issued a circular inviting militants and sympathisers of the ruling party to mobilize ahead of anniversary celebrations on November 6.

The letter contained the theme: ‘Let us mobilize as one man behind President Paul Biya to ensure the stability and progress of Cameroon around the ideals of Peace and National Unity.’

It stated that President Paul Biya’s 42 years as Head of State is worth celebrating.

Cameroon’s economy to the CPDM chairperson, Jean Nkuete, is reflective of growth with potential failures having been avoided. ‘Yes,Cameroon is Cameroon and Paul Biya is Paul Biya’ he said.

‘The whole world is still trying to discover and understand the personality of President Paul Biya’ he added.

The celebrations may not be worth it for everyone. Over one hundred victims of arrest for free speech according to Amnesty International reports will be of a different mind, seeing through the lenses of torture they have un

dergone.

Two English-speaking regions on the other hand are yet to breathe relief in an eight-year running socio-political conflict, which has resulted to at least 6,000 deaths with tens of thousands displaced according to data by the Human Rights Watch.

Source: Cameroon News Agency