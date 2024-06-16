

Muyuka: Militants and sympathisers of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) have called on party chair Paul Biya to stand once again in the upcoming presidential elections.

According to Cameroon News Agency, at a section conference organized on March 22 in Muyuka, party members expressed their trust in Biya, who is 92 years old, as the best option for the presidency. The section president and Member of Parliament for Fako East, Hon. Findi Stanley Mokondo, described Biya as the guarantor of peace, emphasizing the importance of his leadership.

Muyuka, along with the broader South West and North West regions, has been embroiled in an eight-year socio-political conflict. Reports indicate that Muyuka is the most affected subdivision in Fako, with numerous casualties, displacements, and property destruction.

The CPDM section executives, led by Hon. Findi, assert that Paul Biya, who has been in power for over four decades, remains their safest choice. “President Paul Biya is our candidate in t

he upcoming elections, and we have resolved firmly to do everything humanly, democratically, and transparently possible to ensure that he has a landslide victory come October,” Hon. Findi declared.

Currently, the CPDM is the dominant political force in Muyuka, where municipal authorities operate under its mandate. The presence of separatist fighters has allegedly created an atmosphere of fear, hindering politically motivated actions in the area.