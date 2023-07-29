CPP commends first female leader of KNUST SRC

The Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) has commended Ms Yvonne Osei Adobea for her extraordinary accomplishment of being elected as the first female to lead the Student’s Representative Council (SRC) of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

‘This is a remarkable accomplishment in KNUST’s 71-year history, which is truly a testament to your exceptional leadership abilities, determination, and unwavering commitment to your goals.

‘You have climbed up another gender ladder, broken down barriers, and through toil and sacrifice achieved this for all women, and the CPP is very proud of you,’ Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma, CPP National Chair and Leader, stated in a letter of commendation to Ms. Adobea and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

‘Women are born with some natural traits, such as good listening skills and the ability to form relationships, but sometimes societal barriers hinder their growth,’ she added.

Nana Kumankuma added that women over the years have proven to be great managers and leaders when such positions arise. Women are able to handle leadership positions as they are multifaceted and multi-tasked.

‘This is another accomplishment towards changing the paradigm. Your journey to success has been nothing short of inspiring, having become the first female student to run for the SRC position twice, both in level 200 and again in level 300, and consistently showcasing exceptional performance on each occasion.

‘This remarkable feat exemplifies you as a true trailblazer, a role model, and a shining beacon of hope for the youth and aspiring young females alike,’ the CPP National Chairperson stated.

Nana Kumankuma, who is aspiring to be CPP Flagbearer for Elections 2024, noted: ‘Your achievement highlights not only your dedication to personal growth but also your profound sense of responsibility towards your academic community.

‘Your leadership will undoubtedly inspire and empower countless young women to step forward and pursue their aspirations without fear or hesitation’.

She noted that Ms. Adobea’s exemplary journey serves as a reminder to all that with hard work, perseverance, and a strong internal drive, there are no boundaries or limits to what one can achieve.

‘As an individual who strongly supports the advancement of young women and youth, I am elated to witness your beautiful success story.

‘I firmly believe that your tenure as the leader of the SRC will bring about transformative changes, fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for all students,’ she noted.

‘May you continue to shine brightly and serve as a guiding light for the generations to come. Your journey is a testament to the incredible potential of young women and youth to bring about positive change in society.

‘Once again, congratulations, Yvonne Osei Adobea, on this well-deserved achievement. May your trailblazing spirit continue to inspire, empower, and uplift all those whose lives you touch,’ the CPP Leader stated.

Nana Kumankuma said that all women needed was support from each other, encouragement, and assisting others who are upcoming and mentoring them for them not to go through the same challenges.

She said if women who have gone through the process start to assist the younger ones, in the next five years they will have women occupying positions they want.

Source: Ghana News Agency