Militants of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) party have been asked to show prove of zeal and love for the party by raising funds for the day-to-day running of the party. The message is contained in letter from the Party’s National President, Maurice Kamto dated August 17, 2023 to regional, divisional and communal secretaries of the CRM, as well as members and supporters.

The letter reveals that the CRM party has been undergoing financial difficulties since the detention of its militants in 2019 by the current regime.

“Since the creation of our party, we have been facing difficulties and challenges, which have always pushed us to spend considerable sums to resolve them,” a section of Kamto’s letter reads.

According to the CRM President, the party has been spending huge sums every week to support their members who have been in detention since 2019. Apart from these above-mentioned expenditures, the party’s permanent secretariat and headquarters incure monthly operating costs for their security, water and electricity consumption.

“Our party’s third ordinary convention comes up in 3 and a half months which implies everyone’s special contribution” Kamto reminds them in a part of the letter.

It should be recalled that in the aftermath of the 2018 presidential elections in Cameroon, some of the party’s supporters were arrested after they organized a march to protest election results.

Source: Cameroon News Agency