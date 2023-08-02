Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has called for effective partnership and collaboration between Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the District Assemblies to ensure accelerated development in the Oti Region.

The two-day workshop brought together prominent personalities and stakeholders from Oti and provided a conducive platform for meaningful dialogue, while fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Mr Mohammed Awal, a representative from CDD-Ghana, said the District Assemblies’ effort to bridge the development gap between the Southern part of Ghana and Oti, would continue to be a mirage without the active participation of the various stakeholders.

He made the call during Regional Learning Workshop for CSOs and Media practitioners, on the use of data to support pro-poor policy advocacy and government accountability at WoraWora in the Biakoye District.

He said development projects in rural areas sometimes got stalled because of the lack of collaboration between implementing agencies and the Assemblies.

The primary objective of the two-day workshop was to initiate conversation with CSOs and Media personnels on the development challenges to suggest policy recommendation and utilise CDD-Ghana to enhance acceleration development.

Madam Rosemond Atutonu, a representative from Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA), was pleased with the highly interactive and practical nature of the training programme, which made it easy for her to follow all the topics discussed.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the workshop had aroused her consciousness towards building collaboration between the local government, Civil society and the Media to improve the Civil space and service delivery at the local level.

Mr Victus Tetteh, a representative from the Youth Development and Rural Employment Foundation ((YODREF), commended the management of CDD-Ghana for bringing together important stakeholders to discuss and strengthen corporate governance practices in Oti Region.

He said it was believed that the CSOs engagement training had laid a robust foundation for a collaborative effort that would drive positive change in the corporate environment.

