Daniel Z. Bonzi, the new boss of the Private Press Support Fund, has taken office

Daniel Zita Bonzi, appointed on August 14 to the position of director general of the Private Press Support Fund (FAPP), was installed in his position yesterday Friday by the deputy secretary general of the ministry in charge of communication, Adama 1ère Jumelle Segda.

Mr. Bonzi replaces Ag Ibrahim Mohamed in this position, to whom Ms. Segda congratulated for his dedication during the years spent at the head of FAPP. The deputy secretary general of the ministry in charge of communication also congratulated the new entrant, wishing him good luck and success in his new position.

The Private Press Support Fund is an initiative of the Burkinabe government created in the form of a public establishment of the State, officially launched in 2016. Its mission is to provide State subsidies to private press organs. respecting a certain number of conditions and granting them various technical and financial support.

Source: Burkina Information Agency