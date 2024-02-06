Dapaah stolen cash: High Court adjourns case to March 8



An Accra High Court has adjourned to March 8, 2024, the case of seven persons being held over loss of various sums of money belonging to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, at her residence in Accra.

The court was to commence the Case Management Conference (CMC) today.

However, when the case was called, both defense counsel and the prosecution were absent hence the adjournment.

‘In the absence of both defense and prosecution, the matter is adjourned to March 8, 2024,’ the court, presided over Mrs. Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, said.

The defense counsel and the prosecution arrived in court soon after the adjournment.

Lawyer Abdul Basit Adams, counsel for the fifth accused person, informed the court about challenges with some of the sureties presented.

‘…We have fulfilled our part of the bail and same has been cleared by the registrars but the investigator said one of the sureties is a professional bailer and so he was not going to inspect it…’

The court said it

would tackle the challenge at the next adjourned date.

The accused persons are Patience Botwe, 18-year-old hairdresser and a former house help, Christiana Achab, a trader, Job Pomary and Malik Dauda, unemployed, Sarah Agyei, a former housekeeper, now unemployed, Benjamin Sowa, a plumber and Yahaya Sumaila.

They are being held for allegedly stealing one million dollars, 300,000 Euros, jewelry, among others.

All the accused persons are facing 31 counts of conspiracy to steal, stealing, dishonestly receiving and money laundering.

They have denied the charges, and the court has admitted them to bail in a total sum of GHC5,250,000.

Source: Ghana News Agency