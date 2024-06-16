

Ouagadougou: The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Quarries organized a reforestation day in the Zongo district on Saturday. In partnership with the Ministry of the Environment and the Burkina Chamber of Mines, 1,000 plants, mostly medicinal, were planted by participants. Ministry of Energy staff planted these 1,000 trees in its grove, located on the green belt site in the Zongo district of Ouagadougou.





According to Burkina Information Agency, Yacouba Zabr© Gouba, Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries, and his counterpart in charge of the Environment, Roger Baro, officially launched this reforestation day on Saturday morning, thus contributing to the reforestation of Burkina Faso. For Mr. Gouba, this initiative responds to the call of the President of Faso, Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traor©, launched on June 21.





“This year, we wanted to plant mainly medicinal species. Beyond their therapeutic virtues, they contribute significantly to the fight against deforestation and climate change,” he said. The Minister for the Environment welcomed this action, which is not a first. “We thank the Minister of Energy and his colleagues for their commitment,” said Roger Baro. However, he called on illegal occupants of the green belt to vacate the premises to avoid any inconvenience in the future.





The Burkina Chamber of Mines, a partner of the Ministry of Energy, also welcomed this initiative. Christophe Kabor©, president of the special delegation for the 3rd district, reassured the organizers about the maintenance and preservation of the plants planted. The ceremony was also marked by a tree-planting demonstration carried out by children.

