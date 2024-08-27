Development Queen organises free NHIS registration, renewal for residents



Naana Kakie Attiglo I, the Development Queen of Ocansekorpey in the Ada East District, has launched a free National Health Insurance (NHIS) registration and renewal exercise for her community.

The initiative is aimed at alleviating the financial burden of healthcare costs for residents.

Two hundred individuals benefited from the exercise, which covered new registrants and renewals across various age groups.

Naana Kakie Attiglo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), emphasised the importance of healthcare for the well-being of residents, stating, ‘I want the entire Ada State to be in good health while we focus on development.’

She also announced plans to rotate the health initiative among all Ada communities.

Additionally, the Development Queen has established the Naana Attiglo I Development Foundation to support community development projects in Ada.

Ms. Hannah Nsowah, a member of the National Health Insurance team from Ada Foah, said that new applicants aged 0 to 17 pay GHC GHC8.00 and GHC

5.00, respectively, for first-time registration and renewal, while adults aged 18-69 years pay GHC 25.00 and GHC 22.00 for new applicants and renewal, respectively.

Some community members who spoke with GNA expressed joy over the initiative and disclosed that it was a great relief for them.

Mr. Thomas Terkpertey Dornu, a new applicant, said he was grateful for the opportunity given them to have access to the NHIS card.

Asafoatse Ayiku Oworhu III, a beneficiary, who also used the opportunity to renew his card and that of his family, disclosed that Naana, before being made the development queen, had embarked on several initiatives in the community.

Madam Vidah Gidimatu, a mother of four who renewed the cards for her family, disclosed that their cards expired three years ago and was grateful for the opportunity to renew them for free.

Source: Ghana News Agency