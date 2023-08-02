Devtraco Plus launches modern luxury apartments



Devtraco Plus, a subsidiary of the Devtraco Group, has launched its latest luxury real estate development, christened ‘The Address.’

The Address is a new luxury development by Devtraco Plus located in the prestigious Roman Ridge area in Accra.

It consists of three separate towers:a 13-floor tower with studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom vacation apartments managed by an experienced real estate management company.

The other consists of a 17-floor tower with studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses for residential living.

The last includes an 18-floor tower with studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom hotel apartments managed by an international hotel company.

Mr. Kenneth Michael Ruine, Sales and Marketing Director, Devtraco Group, speaking at the launch in Accra, said the apartment was strategically located within 15 minutes of the airport, top-notch schools, healthcare facilities, restaurants, shopping malls, and police stations.

‘The Address promises to be the zenith

of premium luxury living, and every unit will receive a 5 per cent discount,’ he said.

He said the Address Project was poised to redefine modern living in Accra, offering a trio of towers that feature vacation, residential, and hotel apartments, each designed to elevate the standard of luxury living.

Mr Ruine said the new development set a new benchmark for urban living, catering to those who are accustomed to excellence, drawing from the success of iconic projects like The Edge at Labone, Henrietta’s Residences at Cantonments, The Niiyo at Dzorwulu, Nova at Roman Ridge, and The Pelican Hotel at Cantonments.

Mr John Hontook Entsuah, Chief Executive Officer, Devtraco Group, said ‘the Address’ aimed to eliminate life’s inconveniences, providing an environment that enabled residents to pursue their dreams amidst the tranquilly of one of Accra’s most cherished locations.

‘Beyond being a development, the apartment represents a lifestyle where residents wake up to breathtaking city views, enjoy rooftop fitness

centres, access world-class amenities, benefit from top-notch security services, and entertain friends by the swimming pool,’ he said.

Mr Entsuah stated that units of the vacation, residential, and hotel apartments at The Address were currently available with a $5,000.00 reservation fee and a flexible payment plan.

He said, ‘Life at The Address is a seamless blend of convenience and luxury, offering in-house retail marts, a children’s play area, a multipurpose sports complex, a private cinema, and a concierge service to handle daily errands.’

He urged the public to take advantage of the opportunity to become residents of the most anticipated luxury development in the country.

‘Secure a unit at The Address, and allow trusted property management companies to reward you with rental income,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency