Diplomat pledges engagement in strengthening ties with Indonesia

Angolan ambassador to Indonesia Florêncio e Almeida has chosen the strengthening and deepening of political-diplomatic relations with Indonesian as one of his priorities.

Florêncio e Almeida stressed the importance of strengthening relations between Angola and Indonesia at the end swearing in ceremony happened Friday at Presidential palace.

The diplomat told the press that he will also focus on intensifying economic cooperation, as part of win-win cooperation.

Florêncio e Almeida added that he will also work to ensure a permanent consultation mechanism between the States with meetings held in the capitals of both countries.

The perspective, according to the ambassador, is to define strategic areas of cooperation at the State and business levels.

In addition to Florêncio and Almeida, the president João lourenço also swore in the ambassadors António Manuel Luvualu de Carvalho to Australia, and in East Timor, José Andrade de Lemos.

Speaking to the press, António Luvualu de Carvalho said that Angola is taking an important step with the opening of the Embassy in Australia.

The ambassador recalled that Australia has a strong economy, being the eleventh in the world ranking and that it is part of the G-20.

He explained that the Angolan Government’s strategy, in the particular case of Australia, involves increasing political and diplomatic cooperation relations.

In turn, José Andrade de Lemos, ambassador to East Timor, highlighted the trade, culture, media and telecommunications as specific areas of cooperation

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)