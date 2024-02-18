Direct Aid provides free health screening for Tema residents



Direct Aid, a non-governmental organisation, has organised a free health screening for residents of Tema Community One, Site one, as part of a wellness promotion drive.

The residents were taken through various health assessments, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar screening, and general consultation by medical professionals and volunteers.

Mr. Yakub Munir, a community advocate, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the initiative was aimed at empowering the community with knowledge about their health status to be able to make an informed decision regarding their well-being.

He emphasised the importance of proactive healthcare measures in fostering a healthier community as potential health issues were detected early, adding that the health screening was accessible to all community members regardless of their age or gender.

Mr Armiyahu Bala Mohammed, a member of Direct Aid, said the free health screening was to promote public health and wellness, raise awareness about specific heal

th issues, and encourage the early detection of medical conditions.

Mr Mohammed stated that due to financial constraints, people find it difficult to go to the hospital to check their health status; therefore, the organisation provides free health screenings and free medications to bring healthcare closer to the people.

‘Knowing your health status is very important; in all aspects of life, your health should always come first,’ he said.

Ms Khadija Ibrahim, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the organisation for bringing such vital services to the community, saying it provided her with valuable insights into her health status.

She urged?individuals who were unaware of their health status to take proactive steps to find out.

Source: Ghana News Agency