Disability Initiative Wins Inaugural F1® Allwyn Global Community Award First F1® Allwyn Global Community Award trophy awarded to Jan Willem Koopman from winning local community initiative Stichting HandicapNL at the Formula 1® Heineken Dutch Grand Prix track in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Allwyn Global Community Award sees local Dutch initiative presented with the trophy and €100,000 donation from Allwyn to support its impact on the local community Winner has been recognised for its local community contribution through transforming event accessibility for those with disabilities

ZANDVOORT, The Netherlands, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allwyn, the multi-national lottery-led entertainment company, and Formula 1 have announced Stichting HandicapNL as the winner of the inaugural F1® Allwyn Global Community Award and a €100,000 donation from Allwyn. The donation will be used to further the winner’s positive impact – breaking down barriers by improving event accessibility. From extra facilities to offering specialised information, the foundation provides support across the entire event experience – helping the two million people with disabilities in the Netherlands and creating a more inclusive society.

The Award recognises the outstanding contributions to society that F1-linked initiatives are making in their country. Taking the international spotlight ahead of the Formula 1® Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, the local Dutch community initiative won over the panel of judges with the impressive impact that it has made not just in the world of F1, but in the wider community in the Netherlands. Over the next 12 months, the donation will enable Stichting HandicapNL to increase the number of events it supports, so that more people can access and inclusively attend from start to finish, regardless of their disability.

The F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, created as part of the multi-year partnership between Formula 1 and Allwyn, reflects a shared commitment to driving positive change and giving back to the communities in which they operate. During the 2025 season, a total of four local initiatives making a positive impact in their countries – which could include advancements in education, culture, wellbeing and sustainability – will be chosen by judges to each win a €100,000 donation from Allwyn and the chance to visit a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Three further winners will be announced this season, with local initiatives to be recognised at the home of Formula 1 races in the US (Austin and Las Vegas) and Mexico.

Jan Karas, CEO of OPAP, part of Allwyn, and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge, said: “Stichting HandicapNL’s impact here in the Netherlands is truly inspiring. At Allwyn, we want to bring fun and entertainment to as many people as possible – no one should have to face a physical barrier in doing so. Stichting HandicapNL’s work is not just improving accessibility for F1 fans, but is providing learnings that can be applied to different types and scales of events outside of the F1 environment.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1, said: “The F1 Allwyn Global Community Award is a perfect example of how Formula 1 can use partnerships to enact real change in the communities where it races. This unique collaboration has created a global platform to celebrate the fantastic local initiatives that go above and beyond to make a real difference. Stichting HandicapNL has helped transform experiences for many people living in the Netherlands, and the F1 Allwyn Global Community Award will help them to continue to expand their vital works and help people across the country.”

F1® Allwyn Global Community Award winner Jan Willem Koopman from Stichting HandicapNL, said: “Our ultimate goal is that it becomes commonplace for people with disabilities to access and inclusively attend a whole festival or event, from start to finish. It has been fantastic working with Formula 1 at Zandvoort to make this track as accessible as possible and, thanks to this Award, we can expand our operations. The donation from Allwyn will mean we can make four additional events more accessible, support a further six events with advice and assistance and develop new partnerships with like-minded organisations. It will also have a lasting impact in the long term, empowering even more people to attend events, challenging negative perceptions and creating a more inclusive society.”

The F1® Allwyn Global Community Award is being presented at the following Grands Prix in 2025:

Formula 1 ® Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2025 – 29 – 31 August 2025

Formula 1 ® MSC Cruises USA Grand Prix 2025 – 17- 19 October 2025

Formula 1 ® Gran Premio De La Cuidad De Mexico 2025 – 24 – 26 October 2025

Formula 1® Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 – 20 – 22 November 2025

