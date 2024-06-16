

Narok West: A land dispute over 7,800 hectares in the Olderkesi Wildlife Conservancy, Naikarra Ward, Narok West, has escalated as residents clash with developers over alleged land-grabbing and mismanagement. The dispute has sparked widespread concern among the affected community members who are calling for government’s intervention.





According to Kenya News Agency, representatives of 600 community members condemned the alleged injustices and commended Senator Ledama Ole Kina for presenting a motion in the Senate last week to address the land ownership crisis. The community sees this move as a significant step in fighting for their rightful claims.





Executive Secretary, Joshua Oloishoo emphasized the frustration and hardships faced by the locals, particularly widows and orphans who are victims of alleged exploitation. ‘For years, we have witnessed blatant land injustices in this conservancy. Some powerful individuals have taken advantage of the weak, displacing rightful landowners through fraudulent means. We commend Senator Ledama for standing with us and ensuring that this issue is addressed at the national level,’ said Oloishoo.





Community members have accused senior ranch committee officials of irregular land allocations, including awarding plots to unqualified individuals, illegally subdividing large portions under fake names, embezzling funds, and issuing threats to those who question their actions. During a meeting held at the ranch, Benson Nchoe, a concerned member of the conservancy, called on the Narok County Commissioner to intervene and bring the perpetrators to justice while urging the government to review land records and take action against corrupt officials.





‘I want to request our County Commissioner to investigate this matter, retrieve land records from the lands department as early as 2013, and help us resolve this crisis,’ Nchoe said. ‘We have insincere top leaders in this ranch and conmen within our community who want to grab the land that was left to us by our ancestors.’





Despite the mounting tensions, community members have vowed to continue in their fight for justice, insisting that they will not relent until their grievances are addressed. They also urged Senator Ledama to continue advocating for their rights and ensuring fair land distribution, similar to efforts seen in neighbouring ranches.





Olderkesi Wildlife Conservancy is renowned for its favourable climate, rich cultural heritage, and breathtaking landscapes that attract foreign tourists. Notably, in the last financial year, the Narok County Government collected Sh4 billion in tourism revenue from the region. However, locals argue that while the conservancy generates significant income, they continue to suffer from land insecurity and exploitation.

