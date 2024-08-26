District Road Improvement Project launched in Ashanti Region



The District Road Improvement Project (DRIP), a government initiative aimed at enhancing road networks in rural areas and locations where raw materials are sourced, has been launched in the Ashanti Region.

The DRIP project aligns with the government’s commitment to improving road infrastructure and promoting economic development in rural areas.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, emphasised the project’s significance in boosting the region’s economy.

He said since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017, the country had seen unprecedented road constructions across the country and that the DRIP project would further accelerate that progress, focusing on rural areas and raw material sources.

The Regional Minister said the region was poised to benefit significantly from the initiative, which would pave the way for increased access to markets, improved livelihoods, and a brighter future.

According to him, the project would create jobs, reduce tran

sportation costs, and increase the region’s competitiveness.

Mr Osei-Mensah urged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to make good use of the equipment.

He indicated that the pieces of equipment, including backhoes, tipper trucks, and motor graders, which were presented to the region to be distributed to districts across the region, would be housed by the Regional Coordinating Council for effective supervision and maintenance.

‘We have specialisped personnel on hand to repair any faulty equipment, so there will be no need to take them to just any mechanic. Each piece of equipment is fitted with in-built trackers to monitor their use. If anyone attempts to use them for private purposes, they will be caught and held accountable. There will be strict supervision-we will not simply distribute the equipment and sit back,’ he assured.

Mr Samuel Pyne, Chief Executive Officer, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, commended the NPP government for its efforts in improving road networks in the c

ountry.

He noted that despite the government’s impressive record in road construction, more needed to be done to address the challenges posed by poor road networks.

He highlighted the impact of bad roads on food prices, healthcare, and the economy, citing examples of delayed ambulance services resulting in deaths and miscarriages.

Obrempong Asiakwa Agyeman Agyei, Chief of Asante Asiakwa, said equipment provided under the DRIP project was government property intended solely for government projects and not for personal use, urging the district authorities to ensure their effective use.

He also appealed to the Minister for strict supervision to guarantee the efficient use of the equipment.

Source: Ghana News Agency