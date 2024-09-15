Do not give up on this country – Bernard Avle urges youth



Mr. Bernard Avle, a broadcast journalist, has urged the youth not to give up on Ghana because of the prevailing socio-economic challenges.

He said the majority of the youth were nurturing the idea of traveling abroad with no intention to return.

Mr. Avle made the remarks at the eight edition of the True-Life Campus Conference, which was held at the University of Ghana.

The conference hosted by Mrs. Dedo Kofi was attended by entrepreneurs, notably Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Miss Baaba Ankrah, and renowned life coach Dr. Esi Ansah.

The personalities took turns to advise and interact with participants on various topics of personal development, including leadership, self-love, self-doubt, and goal setting.

Mr. Avle, also the General Manager of Citi Fm and Channel One Television, stressed that the prevailing socio-economic challenges in the country should not deter the youth from exploring and harnessing opportunities.

He, however, advised the youth to reconsider their decisions to permanently stay abroad af

ter their studies and return to play their roles toward the development of the country.

‘If I go and live abroad for the rest of my life, who will develop this country? Let us come and develop this country so that somebody can benefit in 30 years. I am not saying; do not go abroad. If you go abroad, you must acknowledge that this is the country God created you to stay in. Do not be like those who, when they are educated, want to be like their colonial masters; come back to Ghana to play your role to develop this country,’ he said.

Mr. Avle urged the youth to take a cue and inspiration from pan-African leaders, notably Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who decided to return to Ghana after further studies abroad to contribute his quota towards the attainment of Ghana’s independence.

Mr. Kofi Amoabeng, entrepreneur, on his part said God had his reason to create human beings to live in a particular country, emphasising that God created human beings to live and stay in Ghana to make the country a better place.

He said challe

nges abound in the country and that entrepreneurial and business opportunities and initiatives equally abound.

Mr. Amoabeng urged the youth to develop a strong value system, noting that time consciousness and discipline were critical to the success of an individual.

Dr. Esi Ansah, lecturer, Ashesi University, urged the youth to identify their potentials, develop them, and pursue a career in that regard.

Mrs. Dedo Kofi, urged the youth to develop a strong presence in their respective careers by constant learning and improvement in order to excel in their industries.

