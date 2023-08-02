

Mr James Agalga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region has cautioned against the politicization of World Bank projects.

‘I am appealing that we should not politicize the World Bank projects. If we do that, it will be dangerous for all of us because we risk losing the projects.

The MP made the caution in his address at this year’s Feok festival celebration by the Chiefs and people of the Builsa Traditional Area.

The festival was on the theme: ‘Exploiting our natural resources for a better development,’ and brought together the sons and daughters of the Builsa land to express appreciation to God and their ancestors for a fruitful farming season.

Mr Agalga said Ghana was lucky to benefit from US$150 million for the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project to be implemented in 48 Districts across the Upper East, Northern, Upper West, North East, Oti and Savannah Regions.

The MP, who is a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defense and Inter

ior Committee, said the SOCO project was part of Ghana’s counter-terrorism strategy, adding that there were certain interventions such as human security-related interventions including road construction, clinics, and schools among others.

‘It is important that we show absolute neutrality when it comes to the execution of those projects,’ Mr Agalga, also a former Deputy Minister for the Interior insisted.

He noted that the Builsa Traditional Area was bedevilled with some challenges most of which were infrastructural base, ‘So as the MP for the area, I am making a direct appeal to the central government.

‘We have the local government structure, but funding for the local government structure is woefully inadequate for the local government structure to meet some of the demands,’ he said.

He said the abandoned Chuchuliga-Sandema-Weisi road construction was a matter for the central government to address and recalled that sod was cut for the road construction in May 2016.

‘By December, works were 22 per cent co

mplete. But when the power changed hands, work stalled. I as the MP have time without a number, summoned the Minister for Roads to Parliament and questioned him about the process of work on the road.

‘And all our plea has fallen on deaf ears. We need to remind the government to fix the road for us,’ Mr Agalga told the Chiefs and people of the area.

Source: Ghana News Agency