Dormaa West District NCCE engages youth on violent extremism

Mr. Emmanuel Attah, Dormaah West District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised the youth in the area against violent extremism and terrorism.

He urged them to believe in themselves and work hard rather than engage in activities that would affect their future.

Mr Attah said this during a forum to mark the 30th anniversary of the Constitution on the theme: ’30 years of Celebration of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participating in Local Governance ‘

The District Director explained that the engagement was to sensitize the youth to be security conscious and act as informants to help curb violent extremism.

The Dormaa West District Police Commander, Mr Godwin Takyi, speaking on the theme, admonished the youth to be hardworking and responsible citizens and avoid acts that would put them into trouble.

He urged the citizens to always be alert, vigilant and security conscious in all their activities and to report suspicious characters to the police to help stem criminal acts in the area.

Reverend Oheneba K. Jonas, Pastor in charge of the Temple of Praise Church, urged the youth to respect and tolerate the rights of others, adding that was a critical factor for National Cohesion and Peace Building.

Source: Ghana News Agency