The Mayor of the Douala City Council has said all Canal plus products will be prohibited from being advertised in any form around Douala, from September 15.

Dr. Roger Mbassa Ndine, said the reason is the non-payment of the “rights relating to the advertisements on the places of sale.”

He pointed out that “the decision is related to the usage of advertisement spaces and not the advertising fee”.

The mayor’s announcement comes at a time when the French TV provider is gaining more popularity in Cameroon.

He said the non-respect of his decision will expose the defaulters to severe sanctions.

The director of the municipal police, internal security, and advertisement managers, have been asked to ensure its implementation.

Source: Cameroon News Agency