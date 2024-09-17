Douala hosts first Marcom Meet and Greet: New era for marketing and communications professionals



Dozens of young and ambitious professionals in marketing, communications, public relations, and advertising gathered in Douala on Friday, September 13, for the first-ever Marcom Meet and Greet. This groundbreaking initiative brought together participants from diverse industries to discuss emerging trends, address challenges, and build a thriving ecosystem to elevate the marketing and communications (Marcom) profession.

The event provided a platform for attendees to share their professional journeys and the experiences that shaped their careers. Each participant brought a unique perspective, contributing to an enriching and collaborative atmosphere. Larry AgborNyenty, Ecobank’s Marketing and Communications Manager and one of the masterminds behind the event hailed the gathering as the beginning of a transformative movement within the Marcom space. ‘This day marks the start of something greater for all of us,’ he said.

Dr. Daniel Enow Bisong, a media advertising executive, in welcoming attendees, stressed th

e importance of unity and collaboration among the professionals of an industry. He also emphasized on the growing importance of storytelling and digital platforms in modern Marcom strategies. ‘In today’s content-driven world, the ability to tell compelling stories is key to building strong emotional connections with audiences,’ Bisong explained.

Larry Agbornyenty also highlighted the strategic role Marcom plays in driving sustainable business and organisational growth but lamented that the industry is often undervalued. ‘Marketing and communications have never been clearly defined as career options like medicine, law, *engineering, journalism etc. It’s time to change that narrative and showcase the potential Marcom holds for the nation building through young people,’ he stated.

Mboli Fisla, Brand and Communications Manager at Prudential Beneficial, echoed the sentiments of many attendees, describing the gathering as an invaluable opportunity to connect, share insights, and build foundations for future colla

boration.

Notable attendees included Regina Leke Tandag Corporate Communications Lead at Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) Cameroon, Elian Achu of TotalEnergies Cameroon, Velveeta Viban, Creative Director at leading PR firm ImageNation, Isabelle Lafon and Bine Moukouri of AG Partners, Richard Belombo, CEO of Tyrex, Ashu Success of Olam Agri, and Etchu Enyong of Dangote.

The success of the event has ignited hope for more structured support for Marcom professionals, further solidifying the profession’s place as a critical driver of business and organisational success in Cameroon.

Source: Cameroon News Agency