A man who lives at Carrefour Abattoir-Bonaberi in the Douala IV subdivision is in pain following the loss of F CFA 1.8 million which were engulfed in a house fire early Wednesday January 10, 2023.

‘I was outside working when my child ran to me there was fire inside the house. I rushed in and discovered my room was already covered by fire. Everything inside including F CFA 1.8 million I kept for a project. Where do I go from here?’ the house owner lamented.

Apart from the money, the fire consumed other valuable items.

‘Even documents belonging to my wife, and children, including mine have been lost in the flames,’ he added.

Sources hint the fire generated from poor manipulation of a gas bottle in the house. No one was injured or killed but for the house that was reduced to ashes.

Firefighters arrived the scene and put out the flames.

Another fire incident was reported in Yaounde precisely in the Chapel Obili neighborhood, where wild flames ravaged a snack bar, with losses estimated by the proprietor at

F CFA 200 million .

The fire was reported early January 10 and its origin is still unknown.

