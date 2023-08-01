Douala: month-old rehabilitated road already destroyed

Barely a month after road construction engineers employed by the Douala City Council carried out maintenance works on the Bonabo-Rond Point Maeture stretch of road in the Douala V sub-division, potholes can already be found all over the road.

The works were done to curb traffic jam on the stretch but the remedy was unfortunately short lived.

“Every week maintenance works are carried out on this stretch of road. It is the fifth time these people are working here but no concrete result. We are still in potholes and traffic. What a disappointment,” a taxi driver lamented.

Another cab driver said it was better to to hire an untrained engineer to carry out the road repairs considering the low quality of the work which was done.

“Even an amateur in the quarter can carry out durable maintenance works. The Douala City Mayor assured us the ongoing campaign to rehabilitate all broken roads in the city of Douala would sustainably relieve the population but it is fake. We are not children. They should stop deceiving us. Why can’t they serve the population in good faith?” another driver wondered.

It is not clear if the engineers will return immediately to work on the Bonabo-Rond point maeture road before continuing with the other roads in Douala.

Circulation within the economic capital today is a cause for concern, with frequent accidents and drivers and bike riders suffering breakdowns. Economic activities have been severely crippled as well.

Source: Cameroon News Agency