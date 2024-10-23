Douala: Pharmaceutical stakeholders resolve to ensure accessibility of quality medication across Africa



Stakeholders in the Pharmaceutical sector in Africa have met in Douala, taking a commitment to render medication accessible everywhere on the continent and to tackle the major challenges faced by the sector in Africa.

The commitment was taken on Tuesday, October 22, during the launch of the 3rd Thematic Assembly of the African Pharmaceutical Distribution Association placed under the aegis of the Ministry of Public Health.

The meeting brought together stakeholders in the pharmaceutical distribution chain from across the continent, determined to strengthen the availability and quality of medication in Africa.

This therefore requires efficient distribution and impeccable quality of pharmaceutical products.

‘It is unacceptable that millions of Africans are deprived of care due to the shortage or poor quality of medicines’ declared Minister Manaouda Malachie in his speech.

With the implementation in Cameroon of the first phase of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which aims to offer quality care, accessib

le to all, without social, economic or political discrimination, the democratization of access to quality medicine is a challenge that pharmaceutical distributors, at the heart of the supply chain, are called upon to meet.

Another challenge is the illicit sale of medicines and non-compliance with distribution standards, which constitute obstacles to the effective distribution of quality medicines on the continent.

These challenges are amplified by a lack of control over imports and sometimes lax practices, thus compromising universal accessibility to care.

In respond to these challenges, some major axes of solutions were proposed by Manaouda Malachie

First of all the necessity to strengthen regulation and the fight against falsified drugs or street drugs, which aggravate diseases and lead to resistance.

He said the local production of medicines and pharmaceutical products should be encouraged, because it is a key issue for reducing excessive dependence on imports which expose African countries to signifi

cant supply disruptions.

The minister called for equitable distribution and accessibility to medicines regardless of geographic location or economic status, across all African territories.

Dr MANAOUDA Malachie called for collective action, to ensure the equitable distribution of essential medicines, in accordance with WHO standards.

‘We have the opportunity, through our discussions, to lay solid foundations for the future of our sector,’ he declared, urging participants to show determination to transform reflections into concrete and tangible actions, for the strengthening of African health systems.

Source: Cameroon News Agency