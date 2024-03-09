Dr Amin Adam, Finance Ministry officials commiserate with John Kumah’s family



Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister for Finance, has led a delegation from the Ministry to commiserate with the wife, and family of the late Deputy Minister and former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah.

The delegation included Madam Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State at the Ministry; Ms. Eva Esselba Mends, Chief Director; Mrs. Stella D. Williams, Coordinating Director, and a cross-section of staff from the Ministry.

Dr Amin Adam and the Directors signed the book of condolence.

Until his death on Thursday, March 7, at age 45, Dr Kumah had served as a Deputy Finance Minister from 2021, and was on Parliament’s Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises and Appointment Committees.

Source: Ghana News Agency