

Nandi: Deputy Governor Dr. Yulita Mitei has emerged as one of Kenya’s most passionate advocates for people living with disabilities (PWDs), giving them a voice and restoring their dignity. Now in her second term, Dr. Mitei is not only making history as the first woman to hold the office of Deputy Governor in the North Rift, but also as a leader driven by compassion, service, and the belief that ‘disability is not inability.’





According to Kenya News Agency, Dr. Mitei’s political journey followed a successful career in academia, where she taught Chemistry at the University of Eldoret. Her role as Chair of the Disability Mainstreaming Committee on the Faculty highlighted her commitment to inclusive development. This experience provided her with a profound understanding of the challenges faced by persons with disabilities, inspiring her lifelong mission to advocate for the most vulnerable in society.





Since taking office in 2017, Dr. Mitei has introduced transformative programs that have redefined disability approaches in county governance. Her leadership has resulted in the establishment of the Nandi County Disability Empowerment Centre in Emgwen Sub-County, offering practical skills training in tailoring, baking, shoemaking, hairdressing, and ICT. This initiative aims to empower PWDs with marketable skills for economic independence and serves as a support hub for caregivers.





Under her direction, the county has distributed over 2,300 assistive devices, including wheelchairs, white canes, crutches, surgical shoes, hearing aids, and prosthetics. These distributions, conducted regularly through outreach programs and public events, have restored dignity and mobility to countless residents. Additionally, more than 340 individuals with disabilities have received start-up kits and tools such as sewing machines, salon equipment, baking tools, welding machines, and kiosks to launch income-generating ventures.





Dr. Mitei’s efforts extend to organizing medical outreaches in observance of World Clubfoot Day, Albinism Awareness Day, and the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, providing free consultations, therapy referrals, surgical assistance, and nutritional support. Her commitment to embedding inclusion into governance led to the establishment of Nandi County’s Data Desk, a platform for digitizing and publishing county budget and development data. This initiative earned Nandi the 2023 Open Government Award.





Moreover, Dr. Mitei championed the Ward Development Fund, empowering grassroots communities to identify and fund projects, including those benefiting PWDs. Her dedication to inclusion is evident in her belief that it should be reflected in budgets, development plans, and decision-making processes.





Dr. Mitei is known for her personal engagement with constituents, often visiting remote homes unannounced to deliver supplies, participating in public parades alongside wheelchair users, and listening to the concerns of elderly caregivers. She has become a source of hope for many, including Jane Kiprono, a single mother who received therapy support and a sewing machine through the county’s program.





As she continues her second term, Dr. Mitei plans to expand training centers across all six sub-counties, develop a disability inclusion policy framework, and increase budget allocations for accessible infrastructure. Her vision includes more PWDs in county employment and leadership roles, ensuring representation and participation.





Nandi County is estimated to have 20,000 PWDs, with stakeholders urging unregistered individuals to come forward for better planning. Dr. Mitei’s legacy in Nandi County is a testament to her belief that leadership is about purpose, not power, and her work serves as an inspiration for others to follow.

