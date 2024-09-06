Drought spell: A reflection of systemic failure and private sector weakness – Dr. Azinu



Dr. Amos Rutherford Azinu, founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Legacy Crop Improvement Centre, has described the prevailing drought spell as a reflection of systemic failure and private sector weakness.

‘The current drought crisis is not just an environmental issue but a stark indicator of systemic failures and private sector inadequacies,’ he said.

Thus, he noted, that leaders and followers must recognize that combating the devastating effects of drought required a multi-faceted approach that involved both public and private sectors.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, Dr. Azinu, who is also president of the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana, discussed several ways to address the drought spell, which has inflicted severe consequences on local farmers and impacted on food security countrywide.

In response to the devastating dry spell, the government has announced an allocation of GHS8 billion to provide some relief and implement mitigation measures for the affected farme

rs nationwide.

In recent years, drought has emerged as a critical global challenge, exacerbated by climate change.

In view of this, Dr. Azinu noted that from the Horn of Africa to Europe, Asia, and Australia, prolonged periods of abnormally low rainfall were becoming more frequent and severe, affecting millions worldwide.

‘This environmental crisis not only threatens food security but also exposes deeper systemic issues and the inadequacy of current responses, particularly in developing regions,’ he said.

He emphasised that the consequences of drought were far-reaching, stating that ‘we need to understand its impact on food security – reduced crop yields, livestock losses, and disrupted global food supply chains lead to higher food prices and potential malnutrition.’

He also highlighted the economic disruption caused by drought, explaining that agricultural decline affected related industries, leading to unemployment and economic downturn in affected areas.

Furthermore, Dr. Azinu discussed the social co

nsequences of drought, noting that it could force rural-urban migration, exacerbate inequality, and potentially spark conflicts over scarce resources.

Dr. Azinu, a leading expert on climate change, emphasized that the current drought crisis was not just an environmental issue, but a stark indicator of systemic failures and private sector inadequacies. According to Dr. Azinu, the response to drought in many regions, particularly in developing countries, has been woefully inadequate.

‘In many regions, governments have been resorting to short-term solutions like emergency aid rather than implementing long-term strategies,’ Dr. Azinu noted.

‘This reactive approach has left communities vulnerable to the devastating effects of drought.’

He pointed out that inadequate infrastructure investment is also a major contributor to the crisis.

‘Insufficient investment in water management infrastructure and sustainable agricultural practices leaves communities vulnerable to drought,’ Dr. Azinu said.

Furthermore, Dr. Az

inu highlighted the lack of comprehensive drought management policies that integrated climate change adaptation.

‘Many regions lack policies that address the long-term impacts of drought, leaving them unprepared for the worst-case scenarios,’ he said.

The private sector’s response to the drought crisis had also been lacking, according to Dr. Azinu.

‘There is a lack of significant investment in drought-resistant technologies and sustainable water management solutions,’ he said.

‘Additionally, many businesses prioritize short-term profits over long-term sustainability, failing to adapt their practices to changing climate conditions.’

Dr. Azinu stressed that combating the devastating effects of drought crises requires a multi-faceted approach involving both the public and private sectors.

He outlined three key strategies for addressing the crisis, including systemic reforms, which governments need to implement comprehensive drought management strategies that include early warning systems, water conservatio

n policies, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Second, private sector engagement in which businesses must be incentivized to invest in sustainable practices, water-efficient technologies, and drought-resistant agricultural innovations.

Third, public-private partnerships through collaborative efforts between governments, businesses, and NGOs can lead to more effective and sustainable solutions as well as long-term planning.

Dr. Azinu said both sectors needed to shift focus from short-term crisis management to long-term resilience building.

‘The time for short-term fixes is over,’ he said. ‘We need to invest in sustainable solutions that will ensure our communities are resilient in the face of climate change.’

He noted that the current drought crisis is not just an environmental issue, but a stark indicator of systemic failures and private sector inadequacies.

He noted, ‘As we face increasingly severe climate challenges, addressing these fundamental weaknesses becomes crucial.’

‘The future demands a para

digm shift in how we approach environmental crises, with a need for more proactive, collaborative, and sustainable strategies from both public and private sectors.

‘Only through such comprehensive efforts can we hope to build a more drought-resilient world and ensure food security and sustainable livelihoods for millions globally.’

Source: Ghana News Agency