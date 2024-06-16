

Voi: Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale has issued a stern warning to private hospitals and chemists operating illegally or fraudulently under the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA). He cautioned that such facilities face immediate closure and subsequent legal action.





According to Kenya News Agency, Duale revealed that the Ministry had already shut down 1,200 private hospitals across the country during the official launch of the SHA and Digital Health Transformation in Taita Taveta County. He stated that these facilities were established not to serve public health needs but to exploit SHA through fraudulent claims and illegal operations. Duale highlighted instances where facilities misreported patient treatment to receive higher payouts and warned of severe consequences for such actions.





Duale addressed malpractice scenarios, such as discrepancies in doctors’ credentials and treatment locations, warning of strict repercussions. He emphasized that ownership by influential individuals would not shield any facility from closure if found defrauding the health system. Duale urged public vigilance, encouraging the reporting of suspicious hospitals and chemists.





He also highlighted the importance of adhering to bed capacity limits in hospitals, stressing the significance of maintaining dignity and safety in healthcare access. SHA registration progress was noted, with 24.4 million Kenyans already registered, including 159,000 residents in Taita Taveta.





Duale clarified that SHA is inclusive, covering all sectors of society, and announced government allocations to support healthcare services. He dismissed claims of compulsory large insurance payments, offering flexible payment options. Additionally, women registered under SHA can access financial support for Caesarean delivery services.





The government has allocated Sh13 billion for primary healthcare this financial year. Duale announced the deployment of 51 intern health practitioners to Taita Taveta, strengthening service delivery. He praised Taita Taveta’s health sector achievements and encouraged further SHA enrollment.





Reflecting on past efforts toward universal healthcare, Duale credited President Dr. William Ruto’s political will for the current successful rollout. Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime expressed support for SHA and digital transformation in healthcare. SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi and Digital Health Authority acting CEO Eng. Anthony Lenaiyara emphasized the need for vigilance, integrity, and technology-driven health services.





As SHA expands nationwide, the Ministry of Health remains committed to eradicating corruption and malpractice, ensuring citizens access quality healthcare services while holding offenders accountable.

