

Nairobi: The Eastern Region’s Music Festivals are in full swing at Chuka Boys High School, attracting an impressive 8,000 learners daily from across the region in a colorful display of talent, culture, and creativity. The festival, themed ‘Nurturing Talent Through Music and Creativity,’ is more than just a celebration of co-curricular activity but a powerful platform that is transforming young lives.





According to Kenya News Agency, Nahashon Mung’atia, the Regional Music Chairman, shared that music is one of the most participated school activities, offering students across all age groups an opportunity to express themselves and be discovered. “Every day, we receive over 8,000 learners. Without this festival, many singers and content creators would go unnoticed. This is a breeding ground for Kenya’s next stars,” said Mung’atia, applauding the government for embedding co-curricular activities like music into the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).





The event received a major boost from Equity Bank, now in its second year sponsoring the Kenya Schools Music Festivals through its Students Bank Initiative. Stephen Mwandiki, Equity’s Regional Manager for Central and Upper Eastern, emphasized that their involvement is not just corporate social responsibility but also a national investment. “The future of the nation lies in these young people,” Mwandiki said. “This platform allows us to engage with learners early, support CBC pathways, and nurture talent that can reach international levels-even from Grade 1 and 2.”





In addition to sponsoring the event, Equity has gifted Sh50,000 to every winning class, while also offering financial literacy classes for learners from lower primary to junior secondary school. “This is not just an activity-it’s impacting lives. We are equipping learners with both artistic and financial skills to help them thrive,” Mwandiki added.





Teachers and education stakeholders have praised Equity’s contribution, describing it as a game-changer in CBC implementation and youth empowerment. The music festivals will continue throughout the week, showcasing diverse performances including folk songs, solo verses, modern pop, and instrumental showcases. The message is clear: talent lives here, and with the right support, it is destined to go far.

