Ebolowa: bike rider dies running away from police

Angry commercial motorcycle riders took to the streets this July 3, 2023 to protest the death of one of theirs which they believe was caused by constant police harassment.

The group mounted several road blocks making it impossible for vehicles to circulate for several hours. The previous night, a commercial rider whose name CNA got as Hassan, died after struggling to get away from the Police. According to several sources, Hassan was transporting a woman on his motorcycle when he was stopped by the Police for what was supposed to be a regular control. Hassan however chose to flee to Carrefour Mvondo with the passenger onboard. In a moment of panic, the passenger decided to jump off the moving motorcycle causing Hassan to lose balance and hit a woman who was standing by the roadside.

Both women were injured but Hassan who was not so lucky, lost his life. Informed of the incident the following morning, Hassan’s angered colleagues marched with his corpse to the regional delegation of the judiciary police in protest and destroyed city property all the way there.

Deployed Police and Gendarmerie elements used tear gas to disperse the mob and calm returned to the city in the late hours of the afternoon.

Source: Cameroon News Agency