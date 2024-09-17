EC transparent with Ghanaians – Dr Bossman



Dr Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman, Corporate Services of the Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted concerns by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the EC has not been transparent with Ghanaians.

He said the EC would continue to carry out its mandate transparently and stood ready to address concerns raised by the NDC and other political parties ahead of the December 7 General Election.

Dr Asare was speaking on an Accra-based television programme over the weekend.

The NDC is set to embark on a nationwide demonstration against the EC on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, to demand an independent forensic audit of the Information Technology Systems of the EC to ensure that the voters’ register was robust and credible ahead of the elections.

The protest is scheduled to commence at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, through to Parliament House, and end at the Head Office of the EC, where the leadership of the NDC would present a petition to the Commission.

The NDC said a scrutiny of the voters’ register revealed tha

t 243,540 previous transfers had been added to the 2024 transfers.

It also said over 15,000 unidentifiable voter transfer paths and 3,957 voters in the 2023 register were missing from the 2024 roll.

The NDC alleged that it also found 2,000 unidentified voters who had been registered.

Dr Asare said the EC had addressed all concerns raised and urged the NDC to present evidence to support their allegations.

‘I can say without a shadow of doubt that all the concerns the NDC has raised, the Commission strongly believes that we have addressed them.’

‘Because during the exhibition exercise, it was meant to do corrections. And we have called the NDC repeatedly, given the evidence you claim you have to us. Once you bring them to us, we will process it, because we know we have done everything,’ he said.

Dr Asare urged the NDC ‘to come to the discussion table with the EC,’ to have their concerns addressed.

‘I am not trying to say the Commission is perfect. Neither am I trying to say we are angelic in the way we d

o our work. Definitely, because you are dealing with human-based numbers, some people’s pictures may not be captured properly. Once you still have concerns, you come to us.’

‘… and we have to make sure that we have a register that is credible, that is robust, that is inclusive. They are exaggerating problems in the register which are non-existent. They are misleading people with issues that are non-existent,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency