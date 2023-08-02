Elite Two: Rangers physical trainer resigns amidst relegation playoff pressure23 players report to camp as Black Stars gear up for AFCON 2023

Coach Tabod Tachick who doubles as physical trainer and U17 coach at Rangers FC of Bafut has quit his role with the North West based club.

Coach Tachick has been with Rangers FC for years, holding various roles such as interim head coach, assistant coach, physical trainer and recently U17 coach.

His resignation comes at a time when the club is gearing towards a relegation battle after recording Elite Two’s poorest performance.

Rangers FC have had a dismal season in which nine matches have been lost, with two draws so far.

The difficulty the team has been facing lately, led to the firing of former coach Sylvanos Nguepkep after just three matches which produced a single point.

The team’s situation has made some players reluctant to play, sources indicate.

Source: Cameroon News Agency

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Tuesday as the team prepares for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Mohammed Kudus, Richard Ofori, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams were the only players who were yet to report to the team’s camp at Abrankese.

The players were taken through series of training sessions on their first day to get them heated for the battle ahead.

The technical team, led by Chris Hughton had assured Ghanaians his men would put in more efforts going into the competition with hopes of ending its over 40-year trophy drought.

Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Nicholas Opoku and Daniel Amartey were among the first set of players to report to the camp.

The rest are Salisu Mohammed, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Abdul Samed Salis, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Andre Ayew, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Pa

instil, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah.

The BlackStars of Ghana would take on Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly on Monday, January 08,2024 before heading to Ivory Coast days after.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled for 13th January,2024 to 11th February,2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency