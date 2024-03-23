Ellembelle Assembly to partner traditional council in tax regime exercise



The Ellembelle District Assembly has expressed its readiness to enter broader consultation with the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council to educate the people before rolling out any form of taxation and property rates.

The move forms part of measures to enable the Council make inputs into the tax and property rates components to be imposed on the people.

Chief of Basake ,Nana Bonya Kofi who expressed the concerns during the Traditional Council meeting at Atuabo , asked the District Assembly to go back to the drawing board with broader consultation with the traditional council and allow the chiefs and elders to make inputs into how much should be paid by tax payers in the district.

Mr Solomon Agyei, Coordinating Director at the Ellembelle District Assembly on behalf of the District Chief Executive Kwasi Bonzo, told the Council that the Assembly had carried a directive from central government to form Revenue Committees to collect taxes and property rates to generate more revenue.

As part of the modalities, he

said the Assembly would generate revenue from signposts, billboards, and temporal structures.

The Road Safety Committee would emboss a sticker on motorcycles in the Okada business, Pragyaa and other Tricycle transport popularly called Aboboya.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, the President of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, asked the Assembly to consult the Council before the Assembly rolled out any taxes on the people.

Nana Akye Blay, Chief of Menzezor also stressed the urgent need for the District Assembly to liaise with the Council before taxes were fixed for people in the area.

In another development, Management of ADAMUS Mines donated GHc5,000.00, soft drinks and bottled water to support the Council.

The management of 7 Stars Mineral Water at Aiyinasi also presented cash of GHc5,000.00 to the Council.

Source: Ghana News Agency