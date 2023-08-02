Embrace success with humility, integrity and make difference – Minister urges Graduates



Mr John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, has called on graduates to embrace success with humility, integrity, and commitment to make a difference.

He said the world was changing at an unprecedented pace, and that it was essential to stay ahead of change to provide students with the best possible education.

‘The challenges of tomorrow demand adaptable, visionary, and resilient individuals, and constantly re-evaluating our programmes and making sure that they are in line with the latest industry trends and demands,’ he added.

The Deputy Minister made the call in a speech read on his behalf by Professor Yayra Dzakadzie, Deputy Director of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission at the graduation ceremony of the Nobel International Business School (NiBS) in Accra.

The ceremony, which was on the theme, ‘Creating Tomorrow’s Workforce,’ saw graduates offer the Executive Master of Business Administration and Certified Strategy Professionals Programmes and induction of the Certified Innovation Professiona

ls.

Mr Ntim Fordjour said it was important to adapt to programmes and courses to suit the current global environment, for students to be equipped with the skills they needed to succeed in today’s economy.

‘The world is changing fast, therefore, there is a need to develop the Ghanaian learner in this 21st century to become a global citizen through creativity and innovation,’ he added.

He said the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information’s STEM promotion roadshows aimed at creating awareness about the significance of STEM education and inspired students to pursue careers in this field.

The Deputy Minister said the initiative aligned with the government’s commitment to advancing STEM education in the country and ensuring that students were equipped with the skills necessary for success in the digital age.

He said Ghana’s Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio (GTER) currently stood at 20 per cent, which was significantly below the Education Strategic Plan target of 40 per cent by 203

0.

Mr Ntim Fordjour said studies showed that about 60 per cent of Gross Domestic Products in developed countries was mostly contributed by the workforce with some form of Tertiary Education.

‘The Government is committed to increasing Ghana’s GTER from our current 20 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030,’ he stressed.

The Deputy Minister, therefore, congratulated the graduates upon reaching that significant milestone, adding that, ‘as you move forward, may you continue to embody excellence, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of greatness.’

Professor Kwaku Attuahene-Gima, Executive Dean and President of NiBS, said the programmes had been designed to upskill and reskill executives.

‘The world is changing so fast that increasingly when you finish a degree, it becomes obsolete because of changes in the environment, that is why we built these programmes to upskill and reskill executives in order for them to be continuously relevant,’ he added.

The Executive Dean said there was a need for countries to have creativ

e and innovative thinkers because without these, ‘countries will always follow people with the loudest voices.’

Ms Simone Giger, Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, said in an era of information overload and rapid technological advancement, the ability to think critically had become more crucial than ever.

She added that it formed the foundation for understanding the world, solving intricate problems, and making informed decisions.

The Ambassador said?the ability to collaborate, communicate effectively, and deal with diverse perspectives was vital for a society that was increasingly interconnected and interdependent.

She said the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) implied that many of the tasks that required human brainpower in the past would eventually be taken over by machines.

‘In order to set ourselves apart from AI, common sense, emotional intelligence and social skills will become essential ingredients for any successful career,’ she added.

‘Dear graduates, strive not just for comfort in current knowledg

e but aim to pursue what is relevant for tomorrow, your training is not the end in itself but a qualification to commence your pursuit of excellence, continuous learning is no longer a luxury but a necessity,’ she stressed.

