ENNA-EP and Air Traffic Controllers Union Sign Agreement to Enhance Workers’ Conditions.



Luanda: The National Air Navigation Company (ENNA-EP) and the Air Traffic Controllers Union (SINCTA) have reached an agreement aimed at improving the professional and social conditions of aeronautical workers. The agreement, signed on Thursday, marks a significant milestone for both parties involved.

According to Angola Press News Agency, the agreement followed a series of alignment meetings between ENNA-EP and SINCTA, underscoring a mutual commitment to ensure the well-being of workers and enhance their working conditions. The formalization of this agreement came after extensive negotiations designed to address the demands of a professional group critical to maintaining air navigation safety and efficiency in Angola.

This newly signed agreement represents a pivotal moment in the relationship between ENNA and SINCTA, highlighting the importance of collaboration and mutual respect. It establishes a permanent communication channel between the company and the union, ensuring that the concerns and suggestions o

f air traffic controllers are heard and addressed, as noted by ENNA-EP’s CEO, Bernarda de Paiva Henrique.

Henrique expressed satisfaction with the understanding reached, emphasizing the benefits for both the air traffic controllers and the company. She reiterated the priority of safety and efficiency in the civil aviation system, relying on a team of well-trained and motivated professionals to meet the expectations of this vital sub-sector.

Nuno Kakumba Vicente Francisco, the president of the Air Traffic Controllers Union, acknowledged the company’s willingness to engage in dialogue and work collaboratively to find optimal solutions. He highlighted the agreement as a significant step forward in improving the working conditions of air traffic controllers, enhancing the value of the profession and career.

The statement from the Angola Press News Agency further emphasizes that the agreement will yield lasting benefits for ENNA, responsible for air traffic management in the Luanda Flight Information Region, an

d the union.