

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG), Good Shepherd Congregation, Lashibi, has marked its 25th anniversary celebration with a thanksgiving service.

In a jubilant atmosphere, members of the congregation, mostly adorned in their ceremonial cloth, sang aloud harmonious hymns and anthems in joyful thanks and praise to God.

Led by the Church Choir and the Christian Youth Builders, with the sound of the organ, drums and trumpets, members danced their hearts out, glorifying God for the milestone.

The Silver Jubilee anniversary was under the theme: ‘Celebrating 25 years of Christian Stewardship’.

In his welcome address, the Rev Mat-Joe Komla Boateng, District Pastor for the Church, commended the members for their enthusiasm, dynamism and communal spirit displayed throughout the year-long activities of the anniversary.

‘We also pay glowing tribute to all past and present leadership, members and agents, who have worked tirelessly through the challenging years of the Church, those who are still with us

today and those who have gone to be with the Lord,’ he added.

Rev Dr Mrs Vivian Balasu-Addo, Synod Moderator, Meridian Presbytery, in her sermon titled: ‘Called to Serve’, said God created human beings and gave them the duty to serve Him.

‘God has called you to be meaningful on Earth. Give back your life to God, because He is the holder of your life,’ she told the congregation.

She said answering God’s call required members to be selfless, humble, obedient, generous and compassionate.

‘Be concerned about the suffering of a brother or sister, pray for one another and be kind to one another,’ she said.

She urged the members to distinguish themselves, remain steadfast and resist the negative influence of unbelievers.

She charged the congregation to preach the Gospel to others and to win more souls for Christ.

Rev Wilson Dumasi, Synod Clerk of the Meridian Presbytery was the Liturgist, coordinating the affairs of the day.

Mrs Dzinedzormi Dzakuma, Chairperson of the Anniversary Planning Committee, expresse

d gratitude to the members for their immense efforts over the years.

She said: ‘We are celebrating your dedication, your commitment and loyalty, your passion, your consistency, and your love for this church.’

The 25th anniversary thanksgiving also included a fundraising activity towards the construction of a Mission House for the District Pastor and church agents.

Special awards were presented to honour some Reverend Ministers and Chiefs for their illustrious contributions to the growth and development of the Church since its inception.

The Chiefs were Togbe Lablulu Tegbeza V and Togbe Boafo Dzah IV.

The Reverend Ministers were Rev Samuel Senanu Asieni, Rev Dr Daniel Sakitey, Rev Prof Fred Mawusi Amevenku, Rev Jean-Paul Agidi, Rev Daniel Torvinyo, Rev Mrs Emma Essie Dzoe Sepah, and Rev Dr Mrs Comfort Dela Afele.

The year-long anniversary saw earlier activities, including children’s funfair, breast cancer awareness, sing song night, food bazaar, float, clean up exercise, revival, and blood donation.

Fro

m a small wooden structure to a classroom, to a warehouse and now to a new edifice, the Good Shepherd Congregation has seen great development in 25 years.

The Church has grown in numbers and offers two services, in English and Ewe, as well as online streaming, which serves members on social media, both local and abroad.