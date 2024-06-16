

Addis ababa: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, speaking at UNFSS+4, highlighted global food systems are under mounting strain from climate change, supply shocks, conflicts, widening inequalities, and economic disruptions. Whereas, the Prime Minister mentioned his country’s deliberate choice in food systems transformations through investing in local production, reducing dependency on imports, and building resilient systems that serve our people and our future.





According to Ethiopian News Agency, the 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) kicked off this morning in the presence of heads of state from several countries and delegations of international organizations in Addis Ababa. In his keynote address to the summit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized the collective vision pursued four years ago for systems that are sustainable, equitable, and resilient. Noting that food transcends agriculture, Abiy revealed its far-reaching impacts on health, economies, environments, and the future.





“Today, we reflect on the progress made and recommit to urgent and coordinated action. Globally, food systems are facing immense pressure from climate shocks, conflicts, inequalities, and economic disruptions,” he stated. Abiy noted that declining development assistance and strained multilateral cooperation further exacerbate these challenges, threatening production, supply, and national stability. However, he expressed optimism in the enduring human spirit and shared resolve to act.





Abiy highlighted Ethiopia’s commitment to bold action, holistic thinking, and prioritizing human dignity in food systems. Central to this vision is achieving food self-sufficiency by investing in local production, reducing import dependency, and building resilient systems for the future. He also announced the launch of a comprehensive roadmap for food system transformation, aligned with Ethiopia’s macroeconomic reforms and efforts to improve business conditions.





The roadmap drives key policy reforms in land use, agricultural development, and rural finance, laying the foundation for an inclusive, productive, and sustainable food system. “Our goal is clear: to ensure that every Ethiopian, whether in the countryside or the city, young or old, has access to safe, diverse, and nutrient-rich food,” Abiy stated. To achieve this, over 700 actionable interventions are being implemented, structured into seven strategic clusters covering production, markets, innovation, risk management, energy, and skills development.





Abiy noted that the transformation approach involves federal and regional governments, development partners, civil society, the private sector, and research institutions. Early results include ending wheat imports through irrigation production and advancing towards food self-sufficiency. The “Bounty of the Basket Initiative” promotes diversified, high-value livestock production, expanding dairy, enhancing agriculture, and supporting sustainable aquaculture.





Additionally, through the Seqota Declaration, Ethiopia is working to end child undernutrition by 2030 by integrating efforts in health, agriculture, water, and social protection. The Green Legacy Initiative has seen the planting of over 40 billion trees, contributing to ecosystem restoration, climate resilience, boosting coffee productivity, and creating green jobs.

