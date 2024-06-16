

Addis ababa: The Ministry of Agriculture has officially launched Ethiopia’s National Horticulture Strategy and the Enset (False Banana) Development Flagship Program. These two transformative initiatives aim to unlock the country’s vast horticultural potential, promoting food security, economic growth, and improved nutrition.





According to Ethiopian News Agency, the launch event, held under the theme “The Future is Horticulture,” in Addis Ababa, brought together government officials, sector experts, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to outline a shared vision for the future of Ethiopian agriculture. Minister of Agriculture Girma Amente described the initiatives as “transformative forces” that will modernize horticulture through innovative farming techniques, expanded market access, and value addition across the supply chain. “These programs offer interconnected benefits, job creation, improved nutrition, import substitution, and enhanced export capacity,” the minister said, calling on farmers, investors, and development partners to collaborate for nationwide impact.





He also expressed Ethiopia’s horticultural endowments, including fertile land and rapidly growing irrigated wheat farms, noting that targeted investments could meet domestic food demand while generating substantial export revenue and employment. In 2016/17 EFY alone, Ethiopia exported 286,000 tons of horticultural products, earning 565 million USD in foreign exchange, he added. The new strategy prioritizes research, outreach, post-harvest handling, and improved marketing infrastructure. Strengthening the horticultural value chain, he emphasized, is central to the government’s strategy for inclusive and sustainable rural development.





State Minister Meles Mekonen introduced the Enset Development Flagship Program, underscoring its role in enhancing food security for more than 25 million Ethiopians. He outlined the National Horticulture Strategy’s focus areas: export diversification, agro-processing, job creation, especially for youth and women-and reducing reliance on imports. Meles also highlighted recent contract farming legislation as a key step in fostering a supportive environment for innovation and productivity in the sector.





Professor Ali Mohammed, advisor to the State Minister, emphasized Enset’s (False Banana) critical role in drought resilience, especially in southern Ethiopia. He described Enset as a ‘climate-smart crop’ capable of feeding more than 40 million Ethiopians, and potentially up to 100 million people across Africa. The Professor noted its high nutritional value, containing 13 percent protein, rich starch, and essential amino acids, alongside its medicinal, industrial, and cultural significance. Ethiopia earned 3.6 million USD from Enset exports last year. Professor Ali said that institutions such as Arbaminch University and others are stepping up research and innovation to fully realize Enset’s potential as a staple for food security and income generation.

