Eto’o shies away from war in Cameroon, plays for peace in Ukraine

Upon the invitation of former Ukrainian player and now football Manager, Andriy Shevchenko, the President of Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o Fils answered present in a gala match aimed at supporting the Ukrainina people amid the ongoing war against Russia.

Fecafoot President, Samuel Eto’o Fils, plays for peace in Ukraine but has remained unbothered to play for peace in Cameroon’s North west and South West regions. He has not uttered a word on the 7 year old conflict which has also affected Cameroonian professional players esepcially in the city of Bamenda, North west region. There have been cases of kidnap of coaches and players in the region which forced some to resign and move to other peaceful regions.

“I am in the South West, without a bodygaurd, Cameroon is marvelous,” he said in November 2021.

But someone commented, “This is because of Fecafoot election campaign after the election you will never see him doing this again. When did he last visit south west. Congratulations in advance Eto’o.”

“Anglophones are not asking him to declare for peace but saying that he is in lImbe without bodyguard is an insult to thousands who have suffered the effects of the war. We all know that Limbe is the centre of BIR Commandos, so it is understanable,” another person commented.

