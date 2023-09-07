Introducing the “Accelerate” agent incentive program, breaking down growth barriers through accelerated revenue share opportunities

eXp Realty Supercharges Agent Earning Potential BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet ” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of Accelerate – an incentive program focused solely on helping eXp agents build for their future by maximizing their revenue share earning potential during their first year with the company.

“In the lifespan of an agent, a critical component of long-term success is the ability to build for their retirement, so we launched Accelerate to help catalyze their potential earnings and create momentum in the first year and build for their future,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “We continue to be relentlessly focused on delivering a model that puts agents first. I couldn’t be more proud of what we have created, especially for those looking to build long-term wealth, with our revenue share and equity programs for agents, as well as a favorable cap and split model.”

Accelerate, which is available in all 24 countries where eXp Realty operates, applies to agents who joined on or after March 1, 2023. The program automatically opens revenue share tiers 2 and 3 for 12 months beginning Sept. 7, 2023, creating the opportunity to have 10 front line qualifying agents (FLQA) immediately. This can open up the eXponential components of eXp’s revenue share program in that first year. After the 12-month period, standard revenue share criteria will apply.

“Accelerate was designed to reduce barriers and incentivize agents to grow their organizations,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer, eXp Realty. “It enables them to focus on selling and growing their businesses while earning the maximum potential revenue share for tiers two and three for the first year. Our aligned compensation model, where agents are rewarded for both production and contributions to eXp’s growth, brings more value than ever before.”

This launch comes on the heels of the company’s June announcement that, for the first time, was refining revenue share criteria for its agents, reducing the current FLQA tier 7 threshold from 40 to 30 FLQA. As part of its efforts to continually enhance its model, the company also launched Boost , a program designed to financially incentivize qualifying independent teams and brokerages to join eXp Realty.

Revenue share is just one part of eXp Realty’s aligned compensation model, which also includes competitive commissions and stock equity programs designed to enable its agents to build for their future.

