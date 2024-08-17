Family of three missing Buea based ladies still in wait fours years down

Families of some three ladies who were based in Buea, are yet to have concrete knowledge of their where about four years after their disappearance.

The three Cameroonians are identified as; Akem Patience Futzi, 36; Carine Nalova Ndumbe, 30; Akum Redeemed Nyanga, 26. They were lastly seen in Buea July 29, 2020, a family source told CNA.

Patience who was a cashier at PandT Credit Union Buea lived with her junior sister Carine. They housed Redeem, Carine’s friend.

Prior to their disappearance, Patience had been bailed, the source disclosed. She added that the police authorities were notified discovering their absence.

In the same week of the mishap, they contacted MTN for the where about of the ladies, she further hinted. Explaining that, network data showed the missing persons had last calls at Idenua beach one early morning from a Nigerian.

‘We got to the guy, he said the women were in his house in Nigeria. He said he wasn’t home at the time, and we begged him to let us talk with them when he got back,’ a

n older sibling of Patience narrated.

She also remembered that, he never returned the phone call as expected. The Nigerian costudian only later reached out after failing to respond to their preceding phone calls and messages informing them that the ladies had left his house.

‘He said they went for prayers in Benin. Since that time till now, we have not seen them on social media or some other trace,’ the senior sister of the missing siblings said.

The issue according to our source has degenerated into other problems in the family. They continue to hope and raise awareness for their identification.

