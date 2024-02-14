Family seeks justice as offshore worker’s mysterious death raises concerns



In a troubling turn of events, the mysterious death of Mr. Michael Fotabong, an offshore worker for Smit Lamnalco, has left his family in distress and seeking answers.

The Buea-based sea worker who departed from his hometown to work with the company operating around the Kribi ocean, was last heard from on Sunday February 4, 2024, when he communicated with his wife via phone.

According to the wife, the distressing news of his disappearance reached them the following morning when Mr. David Otte Nanje, a representative of Smit Lamnalco, who received the worker at the company, contacted his wife to report that her husband could not be located on the boat.

Our source stated. ‘After pressure from us, the company Lamnalco through Mr. Nanje Otte David lied that Mr. Michael Fotabong fell from the boat.’

Despite these claims. Mr. Fotabong’s family remained skeptical. ‘What is certain is that Mr. Michael is a very good swimmer and if he falls from the boat mistakenly without anyone harming him, he

will definitely swim and return to the boat.’ the source emphasized. ‘If someone harmed him, there is no way he can return to that boat.’

Amidst the turmoil, Gendarmerie authorities in Kribi have called on the family to collect a death certificate, after his body was discovered at sea. However skepticism persists, as the circumstances surrounding Mr. Fotabong’s disappearance remain shrouded in uncertainty.

Lawyer solicits Transport Minister’s intervention

In a recent development, a lawyer, Chuo Anguaba Jr. has joined the chorus of voices demanding justice for Mr. Michael Fotabong and accountability for the alleged human rights violations surrounding his disappearance within Cameroon’s waters.

Speaking on the matter, Barrister Angabua called on Cameroon’s Minister of Transport to ensure swift and transparent action to address the tragedy.

‘The loss of Mr. Fotabong under such circumstances is deeply troubling and demands a thorough investigation.’ Barrister Angabua stated in an open letter to the Transport

Minister. ‘We urge the Cameroonian authorities to conduct an impartial inquiry into the events leading up to his disappearance, ensuring that any potential negligence or wrongdoing is uncovered and those responsible are held accountable under the law.’

He went ahead to call for increased transparency from both Smit Lamnalco and Cameroonian authorities, urging them to fully cooperate with the investigation and provide access to relevant evidence. including CCTV footage from the vessel. ‘Transparency and accountability are essential in ensuring that justice is served for Mr. Fotabong and his family.’ Barrister Angabua affirmed.

It should be noted that all attempts to obtain CCTV footage of the said evening from the company’s proved futile.

With mounting pressure from the family and other stakeholders, the spotlight remains firmly on the Cameroonian authorities to take decisive action in addressing the alleged human rights violations and ensuring that similar incidents are prevented in the future.

empts by the Cameroon News Agency to reach Mr. DAVOD OTTE for comment on the matter, all efforts have proved futile as he has not responded to any of our messages.

