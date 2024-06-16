

Nairobi: The Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers and the Kenya Union of Sugar Plantation and Allied Workers (KUSPAWU) have supported the government’s initiative to lease four sugar factories: Nzoia, Chemilil, Muhoroni, and Sony. The leasing process is directed by a committee led by Kenya Sugar Board Chief Executive Officer Jude Chesire.

According to Kenya News Agency, the committee and the two unions have already held discussions with the Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. Kagwe assured that the leasing process will include the participation of farmers and workers, emphasizing that it will not proceed without addressing their concerns.

Kagwe stated that the process is ongoing and will not conclude until issues affecting the farmers and workers are resolved. He highlighted upcoming meetings with various stakeholders, including Members of Parliament, the sugar caucus, and county governors, to ensure a thorough and inclusive process. Kagwe stressed that the leaders

hip in the regions where these factories are located cannot be overlooked, nor can the roles of the unions and farmers’ representatives.

The Cabinet Secretary underscored the importance of vetting potential lessees to ensure they meet government conditions, aiming to protect the interests of farmers and workers. He noted that the National Treasury, represented by Director General Lawrence Kibet, assured that all outstanding payments to farmers and workers will be settled.

Kagwe reiterated the government’s promise to clear all dues before the factories are handed over to vetted lessees. The Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers, represented by National Secretary General Kilion Osur Anyango, expressed support for the leasing decision, referencing farmers’ backing in submissions to the Sugar Taskforce led by former Agriculture CS Peter Munya and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Anyango highlighted farmers’ preference for leasing over privatization, citing positive experiences with private

sugar millers who pay farmers promptly and consistently. He believes leasing will offer similar benefits to farmers associated with the four factories, while urging the Kenya Sugar Board to standardize weighbridges for fairness and transparency.

Anyango also mentioned that court cases have slowed the leasing process and suggested the establishment of a Sugar Arbitration committee to resolve disputes outside of court. Meanwhile, KUSPAWU General Secretary Francis Wangara welcomed government assurances regarding workers’ payments and called for the respect of existing Collective Bargaining Agreements by prospective lessees.

Wangara emphasized the importance of a one-year job security period for employees during the lessees’ assessment phase, ensuring no reduction in wages from current levels as per the existing CBAs. To further support the sector, Kagwe confirmed that the ministry has finalized new regulations to operationalize the Sugar Act.