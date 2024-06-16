

Kirinyaga: Barely a month after the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, presided over the opening of a wheat milling factory in Kirinyaga county, another flour milling facility has been opened in the same county in Mwea Town. This, according to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, has come due to the continuous making of business-friendly policies to attract more industrial investments in the county.





According to Kenya News Agency, Governor Waiguru highlighted the significance of these developments when she presided over the official launch of the new Nice Extra Premium Millers flour milling factory and the Diamond Trust Bank Mwea Branch. The governor emphasized that the county has made a significant leap toward economic transformation as more value addition industries open factories in the devolved unit. She stated that Kirinyaga is becoming a new frontier for investment due to the conducive environment created for businesses. Waiguru stressed that investors do not need prior connections to establish businesses in the county, marking a turning point and positioning Kirinyaga as a magnet for investors, industrialists, and financial institutions.





Waiguru noted that alongside investments in infrastructure and town modernization, the availability of raw materials for production is a significant draw for investors. She highlighted the presence of financial institutions as a factor that will ease access to banking and credit facilities, thereby boosting local entrepreneurship, supporting farmer cooperatives, and strengthening small businesses in the county.





The governor encouraged partners and investors to consider investing in Kirinyaga, pointing out that the county’s future is already unfolding as a bold, dynamic, and rapidly emerging investment hub, moving beyond its traditional identity associated with rice paddies.





Charles Njiru, the owner of the new Nice Extra Premium Millers, expressed that his focus extends beyond business to job creation. He described the venture as a platform for empowerment and job creation, acknowledging the County Government of Kirinyaga for fostering an environment where private enterprises can thrive.

