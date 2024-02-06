Fecafoot Executive rejects Eto’o Fils’ resignation



A communique from the Cameroon Football Federation, revealed that the Executive body rejected a resignation by the President, Samuel Eto’o Fils.

The same release stated that the resignation by Eto’o was due to the dismal results of the senior men’s national football team at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

During the first Executive meeting held on Monday February 5, 2024 in Yaoundé, Eto’o reportedly resigned and urged his collaborators to do same.

But they rejected his resignation and promised to do better in upcoming competitions.

The communique did not specify whether the Executive bureau was going to dismiss the team’s manager, Rigobert Song for the poor performance.

Cameroon was eliminated in the 8th finals by Nigeria in a 2-0 defeat.

A petition was signed online for Song’s departure.

Source: Cameroon News Agency